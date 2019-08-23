Hull City v Bristol City

Josh Magennis joined Hull City from beleaguered Bolton in August

Hull City captain Eric Lichaj (hamstring) is likely to be sidelined until after the international break.

Striker Josh Magennis could make his first league start after coming on in the midweek defeat against Blackburn.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson could stick with the same XI that started the midweek win over Derby County.

Midfielder Adam Nagy (ankle) remains out but full-back Pedro Pereira (dead leg) should be available after coming on as a late sub against the Rams.

Match facts