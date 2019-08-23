Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is optimistic Tosin Adarabioyo and Ben Brereton will be available after missing out midweek due to injuries.
On-loan Greg Cunningham is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Cardiff midfielder Marlon Pack (hamstring) faces two months out, joining Neil Etheridge (hamstring) on the sidelines.
Callum Paterson (knee) looks likely to miss out and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstring) will be assessed.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers are winless in nine games against Cardiff in all competitions (W0 D4 L5) since a 3-2 victory in the FA Cup in January 2005.
- The last three Championship meetings between Blackburn and Cardiff at Ewood Park have ended 1-1.
- All three of Blackburn's Championship goals this season have been scored via set-pieces - they are yet to find the net in open play, attempting 35 shots without success.
- Cardiff have lost both of their away games in the Championship this season (3-2 v Wigan and 3-0 v Reading) - they have not lost their opening three away games to a season since 1984-85, when they were relegated to the third tier.
- Blackburn's Danny Graham has been directly involved in four goals in his last four league starts versus Cardiff (three goals, one assist), including netting for Blackburn in August 2016.
- Cardiff manager Neil Warnock won four of his first five league matches against Blackburn (W4 D0 L1) but has won none of his last eight against them (W0 D6 L2).