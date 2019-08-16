Motherwell: Hosts 'lacked real men' in Hearts defeat - Robinson

Stephen Robinson rated Declan Gallagher as Motherwell's top performer - despite him suffering from illness

Motherwell "lacked real men" and had at least four or five players who "didn't turn up" in Friday's League Cup defeat by Hearts, says boss Stephen Robinson.

The impotent home side were outplayed and lost the last-16 tie 2-1.

Robinson bemoaned his players' failure to follow "basic principles" of football and threatened to make changes if performances do not improve.

"We lost the game because four or five - maybe more - of our players didn't turn up," Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"We lacked real men. They had more men in their team. I don't think they out-passed us or outplayed us. We played with no purpose. We passed for the sake of passing without trying to break them down."

Motherwell fell behind to first-half strikes from Michael Smith and Conor Washington, the latter from the penalty spot.

Chris Long's goal after the break briefly roused the passive hosts, but they scarcely threatened to carve out a leveller that would force extra time.

"When Declan Gallagher is playing with a high temperature and flu and he's the best player on the pitch for us, it tells you he's a proper man, proper footballer," Robinson added.

"There were a few people missing in that first half, didn't do jobs, didn't stay with runners for the first goal, and we don't front up from the throw-in.

"Players have a habit of making you look stupid, but that's the level of player we're able to recruit, and we have to educate them. That has to happen sooner rather than later or they won't play in the team."

Robinson has made nine summer signings and is eager to add more - a "big target man" is at the top of his list - but admits Motherwell's financial limitations makes signing high-calibre players difficult.

"It's going to be a slow process, there's a lot of change, a lot of new personnel that have to get up to our pace and get the understanding of the basics of football," he said.

"Staying with runners, working hard, being able to train every day, staying injury-free - they're basics and we've got five or six boys at the moment who are way off that."

Motherwell had five fewer shots than Hearts in Friday's defeat

'It's a bit harsh on his players' - analysis

Former Motherwell and Scotland forward James McFadden

I think [Robinson's criticism of his players] is unfair. The recruitment has been good, on the face of it. He talks about budget - he's competing with certainly half of the league for the same type of players under the same budget.

I think it's a bit harsh on his players. They've had a decent pre-season campaign. I don't think they turned up until the last half-hour, I don't think it was good enough. But it's early days and you still need to encourage the performances.