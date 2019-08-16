Football gossip: Shaqiri, Eriksen, Aurier, Pogba, Neymar, Reine-Adelaide

Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 27, says he will consider his future at Liverpool if he does not get more game time. (Langenthaler Tagblatt via Daily Star)

Losing English striker Harry Kane, 26, would be far more damaging to Tottenham than losing Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, says former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he is happy to have midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, in his squad, with the Colombian having recently been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

If Italian right-back Andrea Conti, 25, leaves AC Milan, the Italian giants would consider a move for Tottenham's Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier, 26. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Fantasy football tips Will Lewis Dunk feature in your team?

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias says the French midfielder, 26, still wants to leave Manchester United and join Real Madrid.(El Chiringuito via Daily Mail)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists a new goalkeeper is not among his transfer targets this summer. (Daily Record)

Bury player Stephen Dawson says he could lose his house if the club go out of business. (Talksport)

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 33, has signed a new three-year deal with Roma, having been previously linked with a move to Italian rivals Inter Milan. (AS Roma)

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, 21, a Bayern Munich and Manchester United target, has committed to PSV Eindhoven by agreeing a five-year contract. (Goal)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery admits he does not know if the club's summer signings have made the Gunners stronger. (Mirror)

Brazil coach Tite says forward Neymar, 27, is waiting for Paris St-Germain to come to a decision about his own future. (Marca)

Arsenal are set to receive about £5m from French midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide's move from Angers to Lyon as a result of a 20% sell-on clause in the 21-year-old's contract. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko said he cried after June's Champions League final defeat by Liverpool.(Talksport)