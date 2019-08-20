Quiz: Steven Gerrard's Europa League opponents with Rangers

Europa League play-off round first leg: Legia Warsaw v Rangers Venue: Polish Army Stadium Date: 22 August Time: 19:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Steven Gerrard is only just past his first anniversary at Rangers, yet has already managed them in 20 Europa League games.

Only twice in those games has Gerrard tasted defeat, but can you name all of the Ibrox club's opponents?