Kelland Watts: Newcastle United defender joins Stevenage on season-long loan

Kelland Watts
Kelland Watts played in Newcastle's Premier League Asia Trophy loss to Wolves in China last month

Stevenage have signed Newcastle's Kelland Watts on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old central-back has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League Magpies.

But the left-footed defender was an ever-present for their Under-23 side last season, scoring six times in 41 appearances.

He started five times in Newcastle Under-21's EFL Trophy campaign last season, including their 4-0 loss to rivals Sunderland in the last eight.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you