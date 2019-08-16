Taylor Moore: Bristol City defender signs new two-year deal

Taylor Moore spent time in League One and League Two to develop as a player

Defender Taylor Moore has signed a new two-year contract with Championship side Bristol City, which will expire in the summer of 2021.

The 22-year-old Londoner joined the Robins from French club Lens in August 2016 and has made nine first-team appearances for the Ashton Gate club.

Moore, an England Under-20 international, has also spent time on loan at Southend, Cheltenham and Bury.

"His attitude has been exemplary," head coach Lee Johnson said.

Johnson told the club website: "He fully deserves his new contract given his start to this season, both in pre-season and the games played already."