Ethan Hamilton: Man Utd midfielder joins Southend United on loan for the season

Ethan Hamilton has not played a senior game for parent club Manchester United

Manchester United have loaned midfielder Ethan Hamilton to League One side Southend United for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has yet to play for the Premier League club's first-team but has been part of the matchday squad.

Hamilton spent part of last season with Rochdale, who are also in the third tier, scoring four goals in 14 games.

"I needed to get out and play first-team football to keep developing," Hamilton told the Shrimpers' website.

"League One is a great league and there's loads of competition in it and I can't wait to get going and working with the group."

