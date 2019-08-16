Jayden Richardson: Exeter City sign Nottingham Forest youngster on loan

Jayden Richardson has yet to play a senior first team game

Exeter City have signed Nottingham Forest right-back Jayden Richardson on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old has played Under-23s football for Forest since signing his first professional deal in April.

He will provide competition and cover for Pierce Sweeney, who is Exeter's only other recognised right-back.

Richardson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Forest but has been an unused substitute on two occasions this season.

"I have seen the history of young players coming through here, and coming here on loan, and getting experience and then going back and becoming better players," Richardson told the Exeter website.

"I had that in my mind that this loan move is hopefully going to improve me in that way as well."

