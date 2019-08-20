Daniel Sturridge: Ex-Liverpool striker arrives in Turkey before expected Trabzonspor move

Daniel Sturridge joined Liverpool from Chelsea for £12m in 2013

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has arrived in Turkey before his expected move to Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old was released by the Reds in the summer after a six-year stay during which he scored 67 goals in 160 appearances.

The former England forward began his career at Manchester City before joining Chelsea in 2009.

He also spent six months on loan at Bolton during his time with the Blues before making the move to Anfield.

In July, Sturridge was banned from playing football for two weeks and fined £75,000 after being found guilty of breaching betting rules.

He was given a six-week ban, four of which were suspended, and was free to play again on 31 July.