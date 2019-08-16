Troy Parrott: Tottenham teenage striker included in Republic of Ireland squad

Troy Parrott made his first-team debut for Tottenham during their tour of Asia last month
Troy Parrott played against Manchester United in their tour of Asia last month

Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott has been a handed a first Republic of Ireland call-up for next month's games against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

The Dublin-born striker, 17, is yet to play a competitive first-team game for Spurs but has represented the Republic at under-17 and under-19 level.

Fit-again James McCarthy is in line for his first Republic game since late 2016 after being named in the 40-man squad.

There is also a first senior call-up for Doncaster winger Kieran Sadlier.

Parrott made his senior debut for Tottenham during their summer tour of Asia last month while his youth career with the Republic has included a hat-trick for the under-19s against the Faroe Islands last October.

Midfielder McCarthy moved from Everton to Crystal Palace earlier this month and is aiming to re-establish himself in the Republic squad after a long period of injury.

Mick McCarthy's side host Switzerland in a Euro 2020 qualifier on 5 September before taking on Bulgaria in a friendly five days later in Dublin.

The Republic lead the Group D table after earning three wins and a draw in their opening four games.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesboro), Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Travers (Bournemouth), O'Hara (Burton Albion - on loan from Man Utd)

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Wolves), Duffy (Brighton), Keogh (Derby), Egan (Sheffield United), K Long (Burnley), Collins (Stoke), Stevens (Sheffield United), Cunningham (Blackburn - on loan from Cardiff City), Christie (Fulham), Lenihan (Blackburn), Williams (Blackburn), Clark (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Hourihane (Aston Villa), Whelan (Hearts), Cullen (Charlton - on loan from West Ham), Hendrick (Burnley), Brady (Burnley), Browne (Preston), McClean (Stoke), O'Dowda (Bristol City), McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Judge (Ipswich), Arter (Fulham - on loan from Bournemouth), Curtis (Portsmouth), Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers)

Forwards: Robinson (Sheffield United), Hogan (Stoke - on loan from Aston Villa), Long (Southampton), Obafemi (Southampton), McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Collins (Luton), O'Brien (Millwall), Parrott (Tottenham), Maguire (Preston)

