Eoin Doyle: Swindon Town sign Bradford striker on year-long loan deal

Eoin Doyle had been a regular at Bradford City but has been allowed to leave on loan

Swindon Town have signed striker Eoin Doyle from fellow League Two side Bradford City on a year-long loan deal.

The 31-year-old joined the Bantams from Championship side Preston North End last season and went on to play 51 games, scoring 11 goals.

Doyle, who has 127 goals in 418 career appearances, had been an ever-present for Gary Bowyer's side this season but has been allowed to leave.

"I've played under the manager before," Doyle said of boss Richie Wellens.

He told the club website: "I know what he's about and looked at the squad he's built so far, it's young and energetic which is positive, and I'm looking forward to adding to it."

Subject to clearance, Doyle could make his debut in Saturday's game against Exeter City.

