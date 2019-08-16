Sean Goss & Louis Thompson: Shrewsbury Town sign midfielders from QPR & Norwich

Sean Goss and Louis Thompson have both arrived at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town have signed midfielder Sean Goss from Queens Park Rangers on a two-year deal, and loaned Louis Thompson from Norwich for the season.

Goss, 23, joined the R's from Manchester United in January 2017 and played six games, as well as spells in Scotland with Rangers and St Johnstone.

The two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the Germany-born player.

Thompson, 24, joined Norwich from Swindon in September 2014, but Achilles injuries have limited him to 14 games.

"We're a little bit short in midfield, so it's important to bring those players in," boss Sam Ricketts said.

"Sean is a young player and for one reason or another it hasn't really happened at QPR. He's very good technically with fantastic ability."

Ricketts added: "Louie's a great young player.

"Great player, great pedigree and great person. He's really dynamic."

The Shrews play Rochdale in League One on Saturday.

