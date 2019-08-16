Elias Sorensen: Newcastle United loan forward to Carlisle United for the season

Elias Sorensen played for Newcastle in their Asia Cup pre-season tournament in China this summer

Newcastle United have loaned striker Elias Sorensen to League Two side Carlisle United for the 2019-20 season.

The 19-year-old has been prolific in Premier League 2 for the Magpies youth side, scoring 12 goals in 17 games, and four goals in the EFL Trophy.

He spent two months at Blackpool last season but only made the one appearance in his time at Bloomfield Road.

"He's very mobile and quick and he scores goals," Cumbrians boss Steven Pressley said.

Pressley told the club website: "He hasn't done that at League Two level yet, but that's his next challenge."

Carlisle have enjoyed a useful relationship with Newcastle in terms of loan talent, having taken Macauley Gillesphey and Alex Gillead for stints in recent years.

Pressley's side have won one and lost one of their opening two games.

