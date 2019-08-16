Kazaiah Sterling: Tottenham striker joins Doncaster Rovers on loan

Kazaiah Sterling played eight games as a substitute while on loan at Sunderland last season

Doncaster Rovers have signed England youth international striker Kazaiah Sterling on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last term with Rovers' League One rivals Sunderland, where he scored one goal in eight substitute appearances.

Sterling played for his country at under-17 and under-18 level.

"Kazaiah is a forward who is really highly rated at Spurs," boss Darren Moore told Doncaster's website.

"They see him as a first-team player for them very soon.

"He has an excellent record at U23 level, has been recognised internationally and has scored when he has stepped up to senior level. I'm really excited to add him to my squad."

