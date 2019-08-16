Nathan Thompson: Peterborough United sign former Portsmouth defender

Nathan Thompson helped Portsmouth to victory in last season's EFL Trophy against Sunderland at Wembley

Peterborough United have signed former Portsmouth defender Nathan Thompson after he turned down a new contract.

The 28-year-old spent two years with Portsmouth after joining from Swindon, where he started his career, in 2017.

"I will be honest and say that I am very surprised we have been able to get him," manager Darren Ferguson told the club's official website.

"When he left Portsmouth, he was going to the Championship, but for whatever reason it didn't come through."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.