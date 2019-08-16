Erhun Oztumer: Charlton Athletic sign forward from Bolton Wanderers

Erhun Oztumer had spells in Turkey and non-league before Joining Peterborough in 2014

Charlton have signed Bolton forward Erhun Oztumer on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old left financially-troubled Wanderers earlier on Friday - leaving the club with just five senior players ahead of their trip to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Oztumer has signed a two-year deal and is manager Lee Bowyer's 13th signing since promotion to the Championship.

"I'm a local lad and I've kept an eye on Charlton since I left, so I'm happy to be happy to be here," Oztumer said.

"The team has started really well so I'll fight for my place, work hard and see where it takes us."

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said: "It's a bonus one for us. He's a very good player, he scores goals, gets assists, he's a local lad.

"He brings a bit of flair and that craft and cleverness in the final third. I'm looking forward to working with him."

