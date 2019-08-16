Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian could miss Southampton game after a pitch invader injured his ankle

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian could miss his side's Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday after a collision with a pitch invader.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says the Spain keeper was injured during post-match celebrations following Liverpool's win over Chelsea in the Super Cup.

"A supporter jumped over something, slipped and kicked his ankle. It is swollen but we have to see," Klopp said after seeing Adrian save Tammy Abraham's penalty in the shootout to seal victory.

