Christian Eriksen: Tottenham boss Maurico Pochettino unsure over midfielder's future
-
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he does not know whether playmaker Christian Eriksen will leave the club this summer.
The Dane, 27, has been linked with a move to Spain, where the transfer window remains open until 2 September.
Eriksen played a key role in Spurs' 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Saturday after coming off the bench.
Asked if he will still be at Spurs following the close of the window, Pochettino said: "I don't know."
Eriksen is in the final year of his contact and could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.
Pochettino added: "My point is to help all of the players. My job is to support them all until they maybe decide to take a different way in their career."
Tottenham broke their transfer record to sign French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for £53.8m this summer, as well as bringing in Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis.