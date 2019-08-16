Christian Eriksen: Tottenham boss Maurico Pochettino unsure over midfielder's future

Eriksen came off the bench in the 64th minute against Aston Villa on Saturday

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he does not know whether playmaker Christian Eriksen will leave the club this summer.

The Dane, 27, has been linked with a move to Spain, where the transfer window remains open until 2 September.

Eriksen played a key role in Spurs' 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Saturday after coming off the bench.

Asked if he will still be at Spurs following the close of the window, Pochettino said: "I don't know."

Eriksen is in the final year of his contact and could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Pochettino added: "My point is to help all of the players. My job is to support them all until they maybe decide to take a different way in their career."

Tottenham broke their transfer record to sign French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for £53.8m this summer, as well as bringing in Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis.