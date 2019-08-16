Zeus de la Paz: Oldham Athletic re-sign Curacao goalkeeper

Zeus de la Paz was in Curacao's Gold Cup squad this summer

League Two club Oldham Athletic have re-signed Curacao goalkeeper Zeus de la Paz on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old made five appearances for the Latics last season but initially left the club at the end of his deal this summer.

De la Paz came through PSV Eindhoven's academy and has previously spent time with non-league side Nuneaton. He has two caps for Curacao.

His Oldham contract includes a clause which could see it get extended.

