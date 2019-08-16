Keny van der Weg: Defender leaves Ross County to return to Holland

From the section

Kenny van der Weg (right) helped Ross County secure Championship glory last season

Kenny van der Weg has left Ross County and returned to Holland to be nearer his family.

The Dutch defender, 28, rejoined County in January after spells with Hamilton Academical and Belgian side Roeselare.

Van der Weg made 17 appearances last season as the Staggies won the Scottish Championship and Scottish Challenge Cup.

"Kenny has been a great professional to the club in both of his spells here," said co-manager Steven Ferguson.