Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Fraser Forster, Jordon Ibe, Kilmarnock, Kyle Lafferty, Hearts, Motherwell, Hamilton, Dundee Unitd

Celtic will enquire about bringing out-of-favour Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster back to the club after Scott Bain suffered a hand injury during the Champions League loss to Cluj. (Sun)

But Bain will only miss one game despite fears he could be sidelined for weeks. (Herald)

Celtic are hoping to secure Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe on a season-long loan. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Kilmarnock could a offer a deal to to freed Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty.(Sun)

Celtic are to open talks with Kristoffer Ajer over an improved deal for the Norwegian who signed a four-year contract last summer but has been linked with a switch to AC Milan. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says being offered players by Manchester United is "like Stanta Claus phoning and asking what you are wanting" after the Tynecastle club secured a season-long loan for Old Trafford goalkeeper Joel Pereira. (Scotsman)

Stephen Robinson has been showing his Motherwell players video footage of their run to both domestic cup finals in season 2017-18 to inspire them ahead of Friday night's Scottish League Cup last-16 tie with Hearts. (National)

Hamilton have brought in Jimmy Bone as a specialised striker coach to try to get more goals from a side who were the lowest scorers in the Scottish Premiership last season. (Daily Record, print edition)

Dundee United are in talks with teenage winger Scott Banks - already subject of a £400,000 bid from Crystal Palace - and several of their top academy graduates in an attempt to tie them down on long-term deals. (Daily Express, print edition)