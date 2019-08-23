Match ends, Morton 3, Partick Thistle 2.
Greenock Morton 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts stage stunning comeback
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Brian McLean's late header capped a brilliant Morton comeback victory against Partick Thistle.
The defender rose to meet Lewis Strapp's long throw as Ton scored three times in eight minutes.
Morton were trailing at half-time after Kenny Miller and Rafa de Vita put Thistle in control.
But Nicky Cadden's fine free-kick and John Sutton's close range finish brought the hosts back into it before McLean's winner.
For so long in this match it looked like the Jags' resurgence would continue as they looked to build on the impressive League Cup victory against Ross County.
It certainly appeared they were on their way to another win when Miller latched on to Sean McGinty's long ball to slot past Danny Rogers.
The visitors' confidence was evident minutes later, with great set up play from Miller, Cammy Palmer and Alex Jones resulting in a nice side-foot cushioned finish by Rafa de Vita.
Morton pressured towards the end of the first half and even more so after the introduction of substitute John Sutton up front.
Bob McHugh won a set-piece that Cadden curled in off the crossbar from 22 yards, before Sutton bundled in Kyle Jacobs' low centre.
Youth academy product Strapp, who worked tirelessly all match, produced the missile of a throw-in to create the chance for McLean to net the winner.
'The players have heart and bottle'
Morton manager David Hopkin said: "In the first half we look heavy legged.
"It's fantastic. It's a good advertisement. We are still a work in progress but we are delighted with the commitment from the players because they showed they have the heart and bottle.
"We have a very young squad that are learning the game. We are one or two short but we are working on that. The most important thing for the club is the future, and you saw that tonight."
Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell said: "We were gifted two goals but playing no where near how we should play. No bravery in possession, no passing.
"I questioned the players before the game could they do it and the answer was no. It's back to the drawing board.
"Every player must do what is asked for them."
Line-ups
Morton
- 20Rogers
- 8McAlister
- 4McLean
- 5GrantSubstituted forColvilleat 68'minutes
- 16StrappBooked at 63mins
- 17LyonSubstituted forMillarat 4'minutes
- 6Jacobs
- 18BluesSubstituted forSuttonat 57'minutes
- 19Cadden
- 10Nesbitt
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 7Millar
- 9Muirhead
- 12Orsi
- 14Salkeld
- 21Sutton
- 29Colville
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 2WilliamsonBooked at 64mins
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 23De VitaSubstituted forRobsonat 68'minutes
- 8BanniganBooked at 41minsSubstituted forCardleat 79'minutes
- 16Palmer
- 10Jones
- 18MansellSubstituted forGordonat 61'minutes
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 4O'Ware
- 7Cardle
- 14Gordon
- 15Robson
- 30Niang
- 32Golasso
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 2,197
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 3, Partick Thistle 2.
Nicky Cadden (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Ryan Williamson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Nicky Cadden (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 3, Partick Thistle 2. Brian McLean (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Strapp.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Joe Cardle replaces Stuart Bannigan.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Partick Thistle 2. John Sutton (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Jacobs following a corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Partick Thistle 2. Nicky Cadden (Morton) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Kyle Jacobs (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Thomas Robson replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Luca Colville replaces Peter Grant.
Attempt missed. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
John Sutton (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).
Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ryan Williamson (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicky Cadden (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Williamson (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Lewis Strapp (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Peter Grant.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.