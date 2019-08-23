Greenock Morton 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts stage stunning comeback

Kenny Miller opened the scoring at Cappielow

Brian McLean's late header capped a brilliant Morton comeback victory against Partick Thistle.

The defender rose to meet Lewis Strapp's long throw as Ton scored three times in eight minutes.

Morton were trailing at half-time after Kenny Miller and Rafa de Vita put Thistle in control.

But Nicky Cadden's fine free-kick and John Sutton's close range finish brought the hosts back into it before McLean's winner.

For so long in this match it looked like the Jags' resurgence would continue as they looked to build on the impressive League Cup victory against Ross County.

It certainly appeared they were on their way to another win when Miller latched on to Sean McGinty's long ball to slot past Danny Rogers.

The visitors' confidence was evident minutes later, with great set up play from Miller, Cammy Palmer and Alex Jones resulting in a nice side-foot cushioned finish by Rafa de Vita.

Morton pressured towards the end of the first half and even more so after the introduction of substitute John Sutton up front.

Bob McHugh won a set-piece that Cadden curled in off the crossbar from 22 yards, before Sutton bundled in Kyle Jacobs' low centre.

Youth academy product Strapp, who worked tirelessly all match, produced the missile of a throw-in to create the chance for McLean to net the winner.

'The players have heart and bottle'

Morton manager David Hopkin said: "In the first half we look heavy legged.

"It's fantastic. It's a good advertisement. We are still a work in progress but we are delighted with the commitment from the players because they showed they have the heart and bottle.

"We have a very young squad that are learning the game. We are one or two short but we are working on that. The most important thing for the club is the future, and you saw that tonight."

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell said: "We were gifted two goals but playing no where near how we should play. No bravery in possession, no passing.

"I questioned the players before the game could they do it and the answer was no. It's back to the drawing board.

"Every player must do what is asked for them."