Scottish League Cup: Test your Motherwell v Hearts knowledge

Motherwell Hearts

Motherwell and Hearts meet in the first of the Scottish League Cup last-16 ties on Friday.

While the two faced each other in this competition last year with the Edinburgh club winning 4-2, the pair served up a titanic battle in the previous League Cup meeting 14 years ago.

In February 2005, substitute Marc Fitzpatrick netted a dramatic extra-time winner to give Motherwell a 3-2 win at Easter Road to send them into the final, but can you name the starting line-ups for both teams?

You have five minutes (and some help)...

Can you name starting line-ups from classic Motherwell v Hearts League Cup tie?

Score: 0 / 22
05:00
You scored 0/22

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you