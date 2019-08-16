Scottish League Cup: Test your Motherwell v Hearts knowledge
Motherwell and Hearts meet in the first of the Scottish League Cup last-16 ties on Friday.
While the two faced each other in this competition last year with the Edinburgh club winning 4-2, the pair served up a titanic battle in the previous League Cup meeting 14 years ago.
In February 2005, substitute Marc Fitzpatrick netted a dramatic extra-time winner to give Motherwell a 3-2 win at Easter Road to send them into the final, but can you name the starting line-ups for both teams?
You have five minutes (and some help)...
Can you name starting line-ups from classic Motherwell v Hearts League Cup tie?
