Steven Gerrard: Rangers looking forward to 'hostile' Legia tie

Rangers eased to victory over Midtjylland at Ibrox

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is "really looking forward" to a "hostile" first leg against Legia Warsaw in the Europa League play-off round.

Gerrard's side are just 180 minutes away from reaching the group stage in consecutive seasons after beating Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate.

Rangers - who have lost just twice in 20 European games - will travel to Poland to face Legia next Thursday.

"Legia have big experience, so they deserve respect," Gerrard said.

"I think they've kept a lot of clean sheets of late and we'll be going to a hostile environment away from home, but it's a game we're really looking forward to."

Rangers have been in stellar form in European competition so far this season, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three in six games.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice, and Sheyi Ojo once, in the comfortable win over Denmark's Midtjylland at Ibrox on Thursday.

And Gerrard is adamant that the strength in depth that his side now possess is the key to his team's strong and consistent start to the season.

"I think in terms of numbers and personnel we look very strong," he told Rangers TV. "The players need to keep it up and keep performing and getting numbers and names.

"The players are in a good place. The mentality and the hunger is there. They're really keen to keep a consistent run going."