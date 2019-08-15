Andy King: Rangers sign Leicester midfielder on season-long loan

From the section

Andy King watched Rangers' win over Midtjylland at Ibrox

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Leicester City midfielder Andy King on a season-long loan.

King, who has 50 caps for Wales, was at Ibrox to watch the Scottish Premiership side's 3-1 Europa League third qualifying round win over Midtjylland on Thursday.

The 30-year-old scored 62 goals in 379 games for Leicester and helped the club win the Premier League title in 2016.

He becomes Steven Gerrard's 10th signing this summer.

King join Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie, Greg Stewart, Sheyi Ojo, George Edmundson, Joe Aribo, Filip Helander and Brandon Barker is joining the club in this window.