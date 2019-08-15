Celtic to face AIK in Europa League play-off round

Celtic conceded four goals in Glasgow to go out of the Champions League at the hands of Cluj

Celtic will face AIK for a place in the Europa League group stages after the Swedish side drew 1-1 with Sheriff Tiraspol in Stockholm.

Nabil Bahoui put the hosts ahead just after the hour and although Gabrijel Boban equalised with four minutes left, the hosts advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

The first leg will be in Glasgow next Thursday, with the return on 29 August.

Celtic dropped down from the Champions League after losing 5-4 on aggregate to Romanian champions CFR Cluj on Tuesday.