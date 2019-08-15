Celtic to face AIK in Europa League play-off round
Celtic
Celtic will face AIK for a place in the Europa League group stages after the Swedish side drew 1-1 with Sheriff Tiraspol in Stockholm.
Nabil Bahoui put the hosts ahead just after the hour and although Gabrijel Boban equalised with four minutes left, the hosts advanced 3-2 on aggregate.
The first leg will be in Glasgow next Thursday, with the return on 29 August.
Celtic dropped down from the Champions League after losing 5-4 on aggregate to Romanian champions CFR Cluj on Tuesday.