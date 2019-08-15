Football gossip: Pogba, Maguire, Eriksen, Sanchez, Dybala, Neymar, Balotelli

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is still desperate to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid this summer. (Marca)

England centre-back Harry Maguire, 26, turned down a £278,000-a-week offer from Manchester City in favour of joining rivals United instead. (Star)

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held talks with Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen over a potential move to Old Trafford, however the 27-year-old wanted to hold out for a move to Spain. (Manchester Evening News)

United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, is set for a move to Italy, with Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan all in contention to sign him. (Mirror)

Sanchez will push for a move out of Old Trafford before the European transfer window closes on 2 September. (Times)

Alternatively, Sanchez' current £560,000-a-week deal has left United unable to find a buyer. (Mirror)

Juventus are still hoping to offload Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, before the European deadline - though the Italian champions are yet to receive any firm offers. (Independent)

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo says Brazil forward Neymar "has made mistakes" but insisted the 27-year-old is in Paris "for three years". (RMC - in French)

Stoke City's England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 26, will seek a move abroad to force his way into England manager Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2020. (Mail)

Brazilian side Flamengo pulled out of a move for free agentstriker Mario Balotelli over the 29-year-old's £4m contract demands. (Mail)

Napoli have agreed a deal to sign 23-year-old Mexico winger Hirving Lozano from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)

Napoli rejected a 90m euro (£82m) bid from Manchester United for 28-year-old Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly before the end of the English transfer window. (Corriere dello Sport, via Calciomercato)

Bournemouth's English winger Jordon Ibe is wanted by Scottish champions Celtic. Italian side Napoli have already made an enquiry for the 23-year-old. (Sun)

Manchester United have banned players from signing autographs at an entrance to the club's training ground over safety concerns. (Telegraph)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says he wanted Liverpool keeper Adrian, 32, to stay at the club. (Mail)