Mike Fondop: Striker leaves Wrexham 'by mutual agreement'

Mike Fondop scored Wrexham's winner on his debut against Dover on the opening day of the 2018-19 season

Wrexham striker Mike Fondop has left the club after his contract was "cancelled by mutual agreement".

The 25-year-old joined the National League side in July 2018 on a two-year contract.

Fondop scored five goals in the first nine games of the 2018-19 campaign, but found his chances limited after that he and was loaned to Maidenhead United for the remainder of the season.

He has also played for clubs including Halifax, Guiseley and Oxford City.