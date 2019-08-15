Luke Waterfall: Grimsby Town sign centre-back following Shrewsbury Town release

Luke Waterfall captained Lincoln City to premonition back to the EFL in 2017 before leaving for Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee last summer

Grimsby Town have signed centre-back Luke Waterfall after he was released by League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The 29-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Blundell Park and had been first choice at the Shrews last season.

But he had slipped down the pecking order at the New Meadow and came to an agreement over the remaining two years of his deal in order to free him up.

"The aim would definitely be to get in the play-offs," Waterfall told the Grimsby Town website.

"Without a shadow of a doubt I want to be involved in success with Grimsby Town.

"I've not come here to join a mid-table team. When I spoke to the manager, Elliott Whitehouse, and Matt Green, the lads all want to be pushing at the right end of the league."

