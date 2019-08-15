SPFL: Ladbrokes end five-year sponsorship deal

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects 'significant interest' from potential sponsors

The SPFL will be looking for a new title sponsor for next season after Ladbrokes opted not to extend their five-year partnership.

Initially reported to be worth in the region of £2m per season, the deal was extended in 2017 and was heralded as the biggest ever in Scottish football.

However, Ladbrokes were one of several bookmakers who agreed in December to scale back their visibility in sport.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster said he expects "significant interest".

That is despite the SPFL going two years without a sponsor prior to Ladbrokes involvement.

"We're proud of the tremendous partnership we've enjoyed since 2015," said Doncaster.

"Given the growth of Scottish football over the past four years, we're in great shape to attract significant interest from new sponsors, both nationally and internationally.

"We'll no doubt have strong interest from potential title sponsors in light of the unrivalled level of nationwide coverage, passion and drama that the SPFL consistently delivers."