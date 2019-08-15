League of Ireland: Every point crucial in race for third says Declan Devine

Derry are hoping striker Junior will be fit to feature on Friday night

League of Ireland: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Venue: The Brandywell, Derry Date: Friday, 16 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry boss Declan Devine expects the race for the third and final European spot to go right down to the wire.

The Candystripes currently occupy third place due to their superior goal difference over Bohemians, who also sit on 46 points with eight games left.

Derry face Shamrock Rovers on Friday before taking on league leaders Dundalk in the FAI Cup on 25 August.

"Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers are the benchmarks in Irish football," said Devine.

Derry have enjoyed a bright season under Devine, who arrived after the Candystripes laboured to an eighth place finish last season.

"Financially they are well-equipped to deal with the highest level of European competition and they bring in top players.

"You have to remember where we are coming from compared to where we are.

"There was no expectation on us at the start of the season, there was very little expectation in terms of where we were going to finish or what we were going to achieve."

Rovers will travel north knowing that realistically they must win in order to keep their title aspirations alive.

Dundalk hold a seven-point lead at the top with a game in hand, putting them in pole position to retain the title.

Derry will wait on the fitness of forward Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe while the Candystripes have been boosted by news that midfielder Bruno, who has impressed in his debut season, has extended his stay at the Brandywell by at least another season.

"This is not a defining game, there are still another 20 odd points to be played for but it's second against third and this is Derry City's backyard, we will make sure we are right," said Devine.

"There are going to twists and turns but win, lose or draw we are still going to be fighting extremely hard for that third position."