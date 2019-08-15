Arsenal's Mesut Ozil & Sead Kolasinac return to squad after car-jacking incident

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is "100% confident" Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are mentally ready to play against Burnley on Saturday.

The pair were left out of the Gunners' season-opening win over Newcastle because of "further security fears" after being involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in July.

Midfielder Ozil and left-back Kolasinac have retuned to training.

Two men have since been charged with a public order offence.

Arsenal pulled Ozil, 30, and 25-year-old Kolasinac from the away game at St James' Park because of "further security incidents".

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority," the club said at the time.

"We have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives."

Ferhat Ercan, of Highgate, and Salaman Ekinci, of Tottenham, were arrested on 8 August outside the north London home of former Germany player Ozil, and have since been charged.

Mr Ercan and Mr Ekinci, both 27, are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 September.

Police said they were treating the public order offence and the attempted car-jacking as separate incidents.

