Oli Shaw: Hibs will let striker go on loan if replacement is found

Oli Shaw scored seven goals for Hibs last season but has struggled for game time since Paul Heckingbottom became manager

Hibernian will reluctantly allow Oli Shaw to go out on loan if they can find a replacement for the striker, says manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals last season but has not started a game since Heckingbottom took over in February.

Shaw is behind Florian Kamberi and summer signing Christian Doidge in the pecking order, but there is no other recognised centre forward in the squad.

"He can't go unless we get a replacement," Heckingbottom said.

"He understands that. What we are going to get for Oli is what we can spend on bringing another striker in.

"We want him to stay but he wants to go and get games. I want him to stay and fight for his place here and get his way into our team. I want to be ringing up other clubs and saying 'no he is staying with us'."

Hibs, who lost 6-1 to Rangers on Sunday, host Morton on League Cup duty this weekend and Lewis Stevenson could be involved.

The left-back, 31, has been out with a calf problem sustained in pre-season training.

"Lewis is back training now for the last couple of weeks but just hasn't had any game time," said Heckingbottom. "He is a fit lad anyway and he has worked extremely hard when he was out so he will be fine."