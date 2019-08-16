Irish Premiership: Sportsound analysts give their thoughts on this weekend's big games

Crusaders defender Billy Joe Burns in action against Cliftonville's Ryan Curran

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

The new Irish Premiership season is not yet a week old but already it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting campaigns for many years.

New boys Larne top the table on goal difference from Crusaders, who have also won their opening two matches.

Saturday serves up some mouth-watering games as Linfield host Coleraine and Larne entertain Ballymena United.

Then there is the small matter of a north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders at Solitude.

Former Irish League players Philip Major, Gary Haveron and Lindsay McKeown will be analysing the three stand-out fixtures of the weekend for Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme and here give their pre-match thoughts on the games.

Gary Haveron on Larne v Ballymena Utd: "This is a throwback to an old classic derby game which should throw up a really good game of football.

"I'm a Larne native but played for Ballymena against Larne so I have a big interest in the fixture which pits teams with slightly contrasting styles.

"Larne maybe like to play a bit more football while Ballymena have perhaps become a bit more direct.

"There is plenty of interest surrounding what is happening at Larne and the way they have progressed and I expect there will be a big, big crowd.

"The money poured in by Kenny Bruce has changed the face of Larne FC and they started with an emphatic win over Warrenpoint last week, then had to show a different side to them by digging out a victory against Carrick.

"The match is given added spice by the fact that Johnny McMurray moved from Ballymena to Larne in the summer and he'll be out to prove a point to show his former club what they are missing and his present side what they have got.

"Larne have brought in quality with the likes of Mark Randall, who has already shown what he can produce, and they will hope that captain Jeff Hughes can return after missing the midweek victory as he is a big influence.

"Ballymena will have been disappointed to concede a late penalty which saw them drop points at Dungannon on the opening day. They really missed forward Adam Lecky so will want to have him back as soon as possible."

Linfield's Joel Cooper and Aaron Canning of Coleraine in action during Coleraine's 2-1 win over Linfield last November

Lindsay McKeown on Linfield v Coleraine: "I expect Linfield to be buzzing after their European exploits and I'm sure they can't wait to get back on the pitch again the way they have been playing.

"One look at their bench against Sutjeska on Tuesday night shows you that competition for places is now fierce and David Healy has the luxury of rotating his squad. The panel of players he has at his disposal is fantastic and he can replace quality with quality.

"Coleraine have had a tough start, facing Cliftonville, Glentoran and now Linfield but they have earned two draws to date so remain unbeaten.

"The only downside is that they conceded late goals in both games, which have cost them, so Oran Kearney will be keen to rectify that and emphasise to his players that they must keep their concentration levels high for the whole 90 minutes.

"Matches between the sides are usually entertaining encounters and that's down to the approaches of the two managers who like to play entertaining football. I expect the same on Saturday."

Philip Major on Cliftonville v Crusaders: "Both north Belfast teams have enjoyed good starts to the season. Cliftonville have emerged from two tough fixtures with four points while Crusaders have also picked up valuable experience In Europe and couldn't have been more impressive in the league so far.

"The clubs have done some good business in the summer and if anything I slightly favour Crusaders for the title over Linfield as they have that winning mentality and doggedness.

"They made a very slow start to the last campaign but this time they have got going quickly and look sharp and fit. They look a different side to last season.

"When you qualify for Europe year on year it allows you to invest in the squad and Stephen Baxter's only problem could be keeping all the players in a large squad involved and happy and therefore motivated.

"Cliftonville have definitely improved with Paddy McLaughlin at the helm for a period of time now - they are a better team than they were this time last year and aided by Joe Gormley's goals I expect them to finish higher than the fifth place they achieved last season.

"They are very difficult to beat on their own patch at Solitude but I think Crusaders could just edge it on Saturday."