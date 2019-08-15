Tunisia's Ayman Ben Mohamed joins French Ligue 2 side Le Havre

Ayman Ben Mohamed enjoyed a successful three years at Tunisian side Esperance

Tunisia defender Ayman Ben Mohamed has signed a three-year deal with French side Le Havre as a free agent.

The 24-year-old London-born left back, who grew up in Ireland, decided not to renew his contract with African Champions Esperance when it ended in June.

He joined the Tunisian side in August 2016 and went on to win the African Champions League twice and three Tunisian league titles.

He was part of the Tunisia squad that finished fourth at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last month.

Ben Mohamed played twice at the tournament including a start in the semi-final loss to Senegal.