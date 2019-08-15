Joel Asoro: Swansea City winger joins Groningen on loan

Joel Asoro, pictured here with Swansea assistant coach Mike Marsh, has not featured for the Championship club this season

Swansea City winger Joel Asoro has joined Eredivisie club Groningen on a season-long loan.

Asoro has struggled to make an impact at Championship side Swansea since joining from Sunderland in 2018.

The Sweden Under-21 international failed to score in 17 Swans appearances - only four of which were starts - last season.

The 20-year-old joins a Groningen side who finished eighth in the Dutch top flight in 2018-19.

Then Swansea boss Graham Potter felt he had signed a star of the future when Asoro arrived from Wearside in a deal thought to be worth around £2m.

But Asoro, who penned a four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, has so far failed to nail down a place in the Swansea side having scored three times in 33 games for Sunderland.

Groningen have the option to sign Asoro on a permanent deal next summer as part of the loan agreement.