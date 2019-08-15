Ryotaro Meshino: Craig Levein looks forward to Hearts loan for Manchester City midfielder

Ryotaro Meshino watched Hearts draw at home to Ross County at the weekend

Hearts manager Craig Levein is thrilled at the prospect of landing "extremely talented" Ryotaro Meshino on loan from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old signed for the English champions from Gamba Osaka last week.

Hearts are now waiting for Friday's visa hearing at Hampden in order to give the attacking midfielder his first taste of British football.

"We are working on that," said Levein. "I'm hugely excited about this one, he is an extremely talented young boy."

Levein, who signed midfielder Glenn Whelan and goalkeeper Joel Pereira this week, added: "We have been talking to Manchester City about a few things recently and nearly did another bit of business a couple of weeks back.

"Being able to bring someone into the UK on loan to us gives the player an idea of the environment and maybe Manchester City will take him after that or maybe he will stay for another year, I don't know."

'Zlamal out of firing line'

Levein revealed he will give a debut to Pereira, on loan from Manchester United, in Friday's League Cup visit to Motherwell.

Zdenek Zlamal, who has started all six of Hearts' games this season, will now sit out the next few weeks after coming in for flak after a number of below-par performances.

"I've taken Bobby [Zlamal] out completely," said Levein. "I think his decision making is suffering a little bit just now and I think he as a person has suffered, so I've taken him out of the firing line for a little while."