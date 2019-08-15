Lee Cattermole: Former Sunderland midfielder joins Dutch side VVV Venlo on trial

Lee Cattermole
Lee Cattermole was one of the stars of Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die in 2018

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has joined Dutch Eredivisie side VVV Venlo on trial in the hope of earning a permanent deal.

Cattermole leaves after a 10-year association with Black Cats, joining former team-mate Jerome Sinclair in the Netherlands.

The 31-year-old has also played for Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic in the Premier League.

Sunderland thanked Cattermole for being a "great servant" to the club.

"Sunderland is a special club and this decision has not been easy," said Cattermole, who was released by the League One club in July.

"But I believe it is the right time to find a new challenge.

"The football club, over my 10 years, has had some fantastic managers, staff and players and I have been lucky to be part of that."

Known for his tough tackling, Cattermole has been shown 123 yellow cards during his career.

