Rangers set to sign Leicester's Andy King on loan

King helped Leicester clinch a shock Premier League title success in 2016

Rangers are poised to sign Leicester City midfielder Andy King on a season-long loan.

The 50-cap Wales international has been given permission by Leicester's former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers to travel north to join Steven Gerrard's squad.

He could complete the move ahead of Thursday night's Europa League second leg against Midtjylland at Ibrox.

King, 30, has scored 62 goals in 379 games for Leicester and helped the club win the Premier League title in 2016.

If the deal goes ahead he will become Steven Gerrard's 10th signing this summer.