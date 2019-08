Glenn Whelan: Hearts sign former Aston Villa player on one-year deal

From the section

Glenn Whelan made 36 appearances for Aston Villa last term as they won promotion to the Premier League

Midfielder Glenn Whelan has joined Hearts on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland international was a free agent after 16 years in England with Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and, most recently, Aston Villa.

Whelan played 36 times last season as Villa earned promotion to the Premier League and has earned 86 caps.

Hearts signed Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.

