Jayden Bogle: Derby County lose England Under-20 defender to ankle injury

Jayden Bogle played for Derby County in the Championship play-off final last season

Derby County defender Jayden Bogle will be out 'for longer than expected' after he picked up an ankle injury against Swansea, says boss Phillip Cocu.

Bogle, 19, missed the midweek EFL Cup tie with Scunthorpe with the problem.

The England Under-20 international was a regular for the Rams last season, playing 50 games, and featured in the opening two matches this term.

"He will be out for a certain period of time," Cocu told the club website, likely to be weeks rather than months.

"He will not make it for the next two games so we will have to see how he will be doing day-by-day.

"He is still a young guy so hopefully it will not take too long. It's a little bit longer than we had expected."

Bogle will miss at least Saturday's Championship trip to Stoke and the visit of Bristol City next Tuesday, 20 August.