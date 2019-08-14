Europa League: Wolves' new signings could make full debuts against Pyunik

Wolves signed centre-back Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan from Real Madrid this summer

Spanish centre-back Jesus Vallejo could make his debut in the second leg of Wolves' Europa League third-qualifying-round tie against Armenian side FC Pyunik on Thursday.

Vellejo could be one of several changes as Wolves go into the match with a 4-0 lead from the first leg in Armenia.

Italy striker Patrick Cutrone, who signed for £16m from AC Milan this summer, is in line for his full debut.

He has made two substitute appearances, against Pyunik and Leicester.

Winger Adama Traore is also available for the game at the Molineux after he missed the first leg because he forgot his passport.

No complacency, says Nuno

Wolves, competing in Europe for the first time since 1980, recorded their biggest ever continental victory in Armenia to give themselves a comfortable lead going into Thursday's return.

Raul Jimenez scored twice either side of the break after Republic of Ireland right-back Matt Doherty put Wolves in front within 29 minutes.

Midfielder Diogo Jota also picked up a hat-trick of assists and summer signing Cutrone won an injury-time penalty, which was converted by substitute Ruben Neves.

But manager Nuno Espirito Santo insisted Wolves would not be complacent.

"It's a new game, 0-0 - let's start to play. They will come with all the ambition and we have to be focused and give a good performance at Molineux," he said.

"They started very strong in the first game, we handled them OK and the moment we scored, we started controlling the game. We managed it until the end but Thursday is a new one.

"We have to make a decision to prepare the starting XI but having all the squad available gives us options and solutions. It's a challenge and a new reality, we want to embrace it and really give it a go."

The winners are very likely to play Torino in the final play-off tie to reach the group stages. The Italian side are 5-0 up from their first leg against FC Shakhtyor of Belarus.