Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
The New Saints18:30Ludogorets
Venue: Racecourse Ground

The New Saints v Ludogorets Razgrad

Ryan Brobbel in action for New Saints against Ludogorets
New Saints have won the Welsh title for the past eight seasons
Europa League third qualifying round second leg: The New Saints v Ludogorets Razgrad
Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Thursday, 15 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST

New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe wants to put things right against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League.

Saints trail 5-0 following last week's first leg in Bulgaria and face an impossible task in the third qualifying round second leg in Wrexham.

"We want to make sure that the things we didn't do right last week we put right this time," Ruscoe said.

"We've got to think of the co-efficiency. Everything helps towards next season."

Ruscoe's side joined the Europa League after bowing out of the Champions League, having been beaten over two legs by Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Opponents Ludogorets have been Bulgarian champions for the past eight seasons and they all but sealed a play-off game against Maribor of Slovenia or Norwegian side Rosenborg.

"Maybe it was a game too far," Ruscoe told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"We weren't at our best and we had several players that were probably well below par.

"Coupled with the fact you are playing against a very good side away from home, it just culminated in a few errors from us and in play that wasn't like us.

"I wasn't disappointed in my players because it wasn't through lack of effort. It was through a gap in technical superiority.

"You try and give your all but whatever you try and do it's not enough to keep us in that game."

But Ruscoe will take plenty of positives from his side's European campaign, which started with a Champions League first qualifying round win over Feronikeli of Kosovo.

"We won again in the first round of the Champions League and had another six games in Europe," Ruscoe added.

"These are the positives you've got to take and the players have got to take these as well.

"We are punching above our weight and are fighting against players and teams that are on another level to us."

Thursday 15th August 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

