New Saints have won the Welsh title for the past eight seasons

Europa League third qualifying round second leg: The New Saints v Ludogorets Razgrad Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Thursday, 15 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST

New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe wants to put things right against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League.

Saints trail 5-0 following last week's first leg in Bulgaria and face an impossible task in the third qualifying round second leg in Wrexham.

"We want to make sure that the things we didn't do right last week we put right this time," Ruscoe said.

"We've got to think of the co-efficiency. Everything helps towards next season."

Ruscoe's side joined the Europa League after bowing out of the Champions League, having been beaten over two legs by Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Opponents Ludogorets have been Bulgarian champions for the past eight seasons and they all but sealed a play-off game against Maribor of Slovenia or Norwegian side Rosenborg.

"Maybe it was a game too far," Ruscoe told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"We weren't at our best and we had several players that were probably well below par.

"Coupled with the fact you are playing against a very good side away from home, it just culminated in a few errors from us and in play that wasn't like us.

"I wasn't disappointed in my players because it wasn't through lack of effort. It was through a gap in technical superiority.

"You try and give your all but whatever you try and do it's not enough to keep us in that game."

But Ruscoe will take plenty of positives from his side's European campaign, which started with a Champions League first qualifying round win over Feronikeli of Kosovo.

"We won again in the first round of the Champions League and had another six games in Europe," Ruscoe added.

"These are the positives you've got to take and the players have got to take these as well.

"We are punching above our weight and are fighting against players and teams that are on another level to us."