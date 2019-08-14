Scottish Cup: Holders Hibs land potential fourth-round meeting with Hearts
Holders Hibernian will face Edinburgh rivals Hearts in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, should the Ainslie Park side beat Stirling University.
Grant Scott's team have won the trophy three years in a row, and have already claimed the SWPL Cup this season.
Hearts, a division below SWPL1 outfit Hibs, progressed to the fourth round with an emphatic 24-0 win over Raith Rovers on Sunday.
The fourth-round ties are scheduled for Sunday 25 August.
Hibs have yet to play their third-round tie, having been on Champions League duty in Slovenia over the past week and topped their qualifying group to reach the last 32.
Hearts last met their derby rivals in February in the first round of the SWPL Cup, losing 1-0.
Elsewhere, Aberdeen will host Kilmarnock after knocking out Spartans, who are two divisions above the Dons.
Rangers will face top-flight rivals Forfar Farmington should they win their rearranged game with Glasgow Girls. The original fixture was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch while Rangers led 2-1.
Celtic host St Johnstone, last season's runners-up Motherwell are at home to Hutchison Vale or Inverness CT, and league champions Glasgow City will take on Dundee City.
Fourth-round draw
Queen's Park v Dunfermline
Hamilton v Clyde
Glasgow City v Dundee City
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Forfar v Rangers or Glasgow Girls
Hearts v Hibernian or Stirling University
Celtic v St Johnstone
Motherwell v Hutchison Vale or Inverness CT