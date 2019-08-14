Scottish Challenge Cup: Rangers & Hearts colt teams drawn away to Irish sides
Hearts and Rangers' colt teams have been given away ties in next month's Scottish Challenge Cup third round.
Rangers Under-21s' reward for defeating Stranraer is a meeting with Northern Ireland's Ballymena United.
Hearts colts, who have beaten Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath, have drawn League of Ireland side Waterford, while St Mirren Under-21s host Stirling.
English and Welsh sides also enter at this stage, including last season's beaten finalists Connah's Quay Nomads.
Nomads, who knocked Kilmarnock out of this season's Europa League qualifiers, host Cove Rangers and The New Saints have been drawn away to Stenhousemuir.
National League sides Solihull Moors and Wrexham have drawn Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts and Ayr United, respectively.
Highland League Formartine United take on Northern Ireland Premiership side Glenavon and Airdrieonians are also at home against the Republic of Ireland's Bohemians.
There are three all-Scottish Championship ties with Inverness Caledonian Thistle at home to Morton, Arbroath visiting Dundee United and Dunfermline entertaining Alloa.
Ties will be played over the weekend of 7 and 8 September.
Third-round draw
Connah's Quay Nomads v Cove Rangers
Stenhousemuir v The New Saints
Waterford v Hearts colts
Airdrieonians v Bohemians
Wrexham v Ayr United
Kelty Hearts v Solihull Moors
Ballymena United v Rangers colts
Formartine United v Glenavon
Inverness CT v Greenock Morton
Montrose v Partick Thistle
St Mirren colts v Stirling Albion
Dundee United v Arbroath
Clyde v Queen of the South
Raith Rovers v Falkirk
Dundee v Elgin City
Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic