Bolton Wanderers: Adjournment in Bassini case paves way for sale of League One club

  • From the section Bolton
Breaking news

The sale of financially-troubled club Bolton Wanderers appears ready to go through after the court order blocking a takeover was adjourned.

The order issued by Laurence Bassini was also amended, with the injunction now between him and a company owed by ex-Bolton chairman Ken Anderson.

The case relates to a failed bid by Bassini to buy the club from Anderson.

The adjournment until 2 September paves the way for Football Ventures to complete a deal.

More to follow.

