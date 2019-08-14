Wilfried Bony: Striker could move to Europe after spell at Newport County

Wilfried Bony made one start and three substitute appearances at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations

Wilfried Bony is hoping his stint at League Two club Newport County will prepare him for a possible move to Italy or Turkey.

Former Manchester City and Swansea City striker Bony, 30, is training with the Exiles to keep his fitness up.

The Ivory Coast international is a free agent after his Swans contract expired in June.

"I need to train with a team to be fit before I find a new team," Bony told BBC Sport Wales.

"My agent is talking with some clubs in Italy and Turkey also. We are waiting for the best offer and then after discussing it, we will try to go there and sign. I hope to find a club as soon as possible."

Bony, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Qatar with Al-Arabi, has been in Africa Cup of Nations action over the summer.

He made four appearances for the Ivory Coast as they reached the quarter-finals, and it is thanks to a Welshman on the Elephants' staff, Ryland Morgans, that he ended up at Newport.

Newport manager Mike Flynn (centre) posted this picture with Wilfried Bony and County striker Tristan Abrahams (L) on social media earlier this week

"He asked how I was feeling after coming back from the African Cup," added Bony, a £28m Manchester City signing in 2014.

"He asked me if I was training with Swansea. I said no, I asked them but the boss there said it was not the appropriate time for that for different reasons. I respect his decision.

"I continued to follow my programme. We were speaking and Ryland told me I can go to Newport - he knows the manager.

"I said why not - let me go there. It's one hour from Swansea so I started training with them."

Bony still lives in Swansea, where he had two spells as a player, and says his family will remain in the city wherever he goes next. His two sons are in the Swans academy.

"Swansea is my second home after Africa - it will always be part of me," he said.

"On top of that my boys are playing with them, so always I will be here whatever happens."

Bony began training with Newport on Monday and could continue working with Michael Flynn's squad next week if the wait to find a new club goes on.

"I am enjoying it," he said. "It's a young team with young lads. I talk to them about my experience.

"I wanted to get fitter and it's good to be around the players.

"I know it's not the same level but it doesn't matter. You just need to be around the team, moving with the team and getting a bit of fitness."

Newport boss Flynn described Bony as a joy to work with - but dismissed any talk of him playing for the club because he can still operate "at a much higher level".

When asked if there was any chance of him pulling on the Newport shirt, Bony said: "No, no, no. Not now."