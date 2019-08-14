Scottish Challenge Cup: Ballymena United handed tie against Rangers U21s

David Jeffrey's Ballymena side will welcome Rangers Colts to the Showgrounds

Ballymena United will host Rangers Under-21s in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup next month.

The Rangers Colts defeated Stranraer on Tuesday to progress to round three.

Glenavon, the only other Northern Ireland club in this season's competition, will be away to Highland League side Formartine United.

The League of Ireland's representatives in the competition, Waterford and Bohemians have been drawn against Hearts Colts and Airdrie.

Third-round ties are provisionally scheduled for the weekend of 6/8 September.