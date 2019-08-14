Ramy Bensebaini: Algeria defender joins Borussia Moenchengladbach

Ramy Bensebaini was part of Algeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winning team

Algeria defender Ramy Bensebaini has joined German Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach from French side Stades Rennes on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old, a key member of Algeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winning team, has signed a contract which will keep him in Germany until June 2023.

"He can play as a left-back or central defender and brings a lot of experience with him from three successful years at a very good club in Ligue 1," said Borussia's sporting director Max Eberl.

Bensebaini played 98 games during his time with Stade Rennes and helped them beat Paris St-Germain to win the French Cup last season.